Friday Dec 02 2022
Jennifer Aniston picks up Christmas tree, wooden Rudolph for holiday décor

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Jennifer Aniston gets into holiday spirit as she shared glimpse from her Christmas tree shopping experience.

The Friends star, 53, turned to her Instagram handle and treated her 41 million followers with adorable pictures of getting her home ready for the holiday.

In one of the shared phots, the Murder Mystery actress was seen hugging a huge Christmas tree, which looked to already be her winner pick for the season.


Aniston also showed off her new "wooden Rudolph" decoration beside her two dogs. She also posted a funny clip of her dogs Lord Chesterfield and Clyde’ first meeting with Rudolph.

"I'm sorry, this was a terrible idea," the Morning Show actress said to the figure, which is made from slices of evergreen stumps and branches, as her dogs try to take a bite of it. "Be nice! He's visiting — he's just here for the holidays," she added.

Aniston shared the post with the caption, "Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there”

The post garnered thousands of likes in no time. "Ahhh spending Christmas at the Aniston house is definitely the best place to be! Christmas spirit guaranteed and lots of LOVE," a fan gushed.

Another added, "Yesssss I've been waiting for this kind of content."

