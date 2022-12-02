 
Friday Dec 02 2022
BTS RM's solo album 'Indigo' sales get record-breaking achievement

Friday Dec 02, 2022

BTS RM's solo album 'Indigo' sales set new record-breaking achievement

Kim Nam-joon aka RM, the leader of the K-pop BTS is all set with his debut solo album called Indigo.

On December 02, Allkpop reported that RM's new album Indigo sales surpassed over five hundred thousand copies on the first day of its release.

RM has become the fourth-ever Korean male solo act to sell more than 500,000 copies on the first day of release, after EXO's Baekhyun, Lim Young Woong, and his bandmate Jin.

Big Hit Music confirmed the news recently and said that the album will be based on reflecting the diary of RM’s life experiences.

Earlier, the South Korean rapper shared on social media that he has been prepping for the solo album since 2019.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Music released an official statement regarding the release, “We are excited to announce that RM, the leader of BTS, is preparing to release his first official solo album."

Further, the agency added, "RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two Mixtapes. Through Indigo, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases a wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists."

