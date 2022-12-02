Netflix is bidding farewell to 'The Office' in multiple international regions: Find out

The Office has been a global cult-favourite comedy since more than a decade of its release. It is a disappointing news for many that the show is bidding farewell to Netflix across many regions.

Since the arrival of The Office on Netflix in many regions in January 2021, and then later in other regions in October 2021, the show has become the most binged-watched on the streaming platform.

According to What's on Netflix, The Office (US) is leaving the streaming platform on January 1, 2023 in these countries:

Belgium

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Lithuania

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

UK

The series can be streamed in the UK which has January 1st, 2023 as the last day to stream, whereas in the rest of the regions, December 31st, 2022 is the last day to watch.