Holly Willoughby shows off her knockout legs in black mini dress at beauty event

Holly Willoughby lived up to her reputation on Thursday night, posing in a leggy black mini dress as she attended Garnier's Greener Never Stops event in Paris on Thursday night.



The This Morning presenter, 41, warmly greeted fellow brand ambassador Davina McCall at the event who also looked stunning in a stylish ensemble.

Cutting a sleek figure, the star looked chic in her thigh-skimming frock that had an off-the-shoulder design to show off her cleavage and was worn with sheer tights and black heels.

Holly wore her blonde tresses in loose waves over her shoulders while opting for natural makeup to show off her pretty features.

It comes after earlier in the day Holly revealed she was ready to have a cry when she skipped This Morning to watch son Chester in his nativity play on Thursday.