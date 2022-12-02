Holly Willoughby enjoys a trip with friends after warmly greeting brand ambassador Davina 

 
Holly Willoughby shared beautiful memories of her trip with friends.

The host took to Instagram on Friday to share with followers a glimpse of her recent 24-hour trip to Paris.

The This Morning presenter, 41, shared a montage of her getaway as she visited the city of lights for Garnier's Greener Never Stops event on Thursday evening alonsgide Davina McCall, 55.

Holly, who is an ambassador for the brand, took in the sights and even found time to visit the Moulin Rogue where she posed for a snap in front of it's famous windmill.

Holly looked gorgeous in a black dress that had an off-the-shoulder design to show off her cleavage and was worn with sheer tights and black heels.

Holly donned a warm coat as she headed to the famous cabaret and was treated to a backstage tour where she posed with the magnificently dressed dancers.

Holly captured every moment of her trip from the arrival in the city via Euro Star to her heading home with the words au revoir.

She captioned the clip: '24 hours in Paris… thank you @garnieruk for having me at the Garnier International event'.

Earlier in the evening Holly warmly greeted fellow brand ambassador Davina at the event who also flashed her pins in a stylish ensemble.  

