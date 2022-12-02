Justin Bieber gives a peek into post-facial skin ‘purging’: Photo

 
entertainment
Justin Bieber recently shared a glimpse of his post-facial skin on social media.

On Thursday, the Baby hit-maker took to Instagram story and posted a selfie of his skincare routine, adding that he got “purging” after doing facial. Medical News Today reported that the term purging means breakouts or flaking

In the photo, Bieber could be seen having colourful star-shaped pimple patches on his face, which help heal and protect acne. He also sported a black beanie to keep his hair back as he put on stickers on his forehead as well.

In the caption, the Grammy winner wrote, “Got a facial and I think my face is purging, lucky for these starface pimple patches.”

Earlier this year, the singer opened up about his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which caused him to have partial facial paralysis. He also cancelled the tour following his diagnosis.

