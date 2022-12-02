 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Atif Aslam and Talha Anjum among the most-streamed Pakistani artists of this year

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Atif Aslam and Talha Anjum among the most-streamed Pakistani artists of this year
Spotify Wrapped 2022: Atif Aslam and Talha Anjum among the most-streamed Pakistani artists of this year

Spotify has recently unveiled its top artists, songs, and playlists in the 2022 Wrapped campaign.

Year 2022 has turned out to be the year of Atif Aslam as the most-streamed Pakistani artist who has continued to dominate his fans’ hearts, followed by Talha Anjum who has made it to the top of the lists and remains listeners’ favourite.

The local artist list also included Talha Yunus, Young Stunners, and Asim Azhar along with the legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Joining the Top 10 for the first time are Abdul Hannan, Hasan Raheem and Ali Sethi.

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Atif Aslam and Talha Anjum among the most-streamed Pakistani artists of this year

Meanwhile, sitting at the helm for most-streamed artists in Pakistan is AP Dhillon this year, followed by Arijit Singh who remains widely popular in the country. Other prominent names among top most-streamed artists include Pritam, Gurinder Gill, Sidhu Moose Wala, The Weeknd and Tanishk Bagchi.

Surprisingly, given a dedicated fanbase and the growing love for K-Pop in the country, is BTS. The boy-band that has carved a strong presence for itself amongst the local listeners also made it to the list of most-streamed artists in Pakistan this year.

People still cannot get enough of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori with the hit becoming the most-streamed song in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Pasoori became the first ever Pakistani song that hit the top 3 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 list, proving its global appeal.

Shae Gill, who is the most-streamed local woman artist and undeniably one of the prominent breakout stars of Pakistan this year, is also being featured as Spotify’s program EQUAL Pakistan’s Ambassador for the month of December.

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Atif Aslam and Talha Anjum among the most-streamed Pakistani artists of this year

Other most-streamed songs in Pakistan included Excuses by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill, and Bikhra and Iraaday by Fresh Finds Pakistan artist, Abdul Hannan, and Rovalio, taking second, third and fourth spots respectively on the list. No Love by Shubh came in fifth.

The year 2022 belonged to some rising stars that not only took over the local music scene but the world by storm.

Abdul Hannan, who has been consistently topping the local charts, is a true example of Pakistan’s indie music scene’s tremendous success. His name is shining bright in the top most-streamed local artists list.

Hasan Raheem and Justin Bibis’ Peechay Hutt, and Kaifi Khalil’s Kahani Suno 2.0 and Kana Yari, which he sang along with Eva B and Wahab Bugti were part of the cohort that made up the most-streamed local tracks this year. 

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' picks at the box office on Day 7

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' picks at the box office on Day 7
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 14

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 14
Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success

Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success
Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play his role in biopic

Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play his role in biopic
Shah Rukh Khan says 'Dunki' is about people who want to come back home

Shah Rukh Khan says 'Dunki' is about people who want to come back home
Yami Gautam feels excited about her film Lost

Yami Gautam feels excited about her film Lost
Shah Rukh Khan talks about not getting action films

Shah Rukh Khan talks about not getting action films

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved
Ayushmann Khurrana recalls first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan
Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film