 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan talks Kanye West 'pro-Hitler' text messages in new confession

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Piers Morgan is spilling the beans on his private text messages with Kanye West, hours after the rapper got suspended from Twitter.

Ye, who launched a series of pro-Nazi comments on the micro-blogging app, went into yet another exile, this time announced by new owner Elon Musk.

Speaking about the incident, Piers wrote on his Twitter this Friday: "I had a lengthy text exchange with Kanye ‘Ye’ West the other day which indicated he’s now revelling in causing maximum offence.

"He wasn’t just racist, and anti-Semitic, but horribly homophobic too - and his latest pro-Hitler rant is sadly more evidence he’s lost the plot."

This comes after a masked Kanye said in a new interview: "I see good things about Hitler... every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

"This guy invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use a musician, you can't say out lous that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that.

"I'm done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I like Hitler," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian likes post about finding 'right person' after Pete, Kanye split

Kim Kardashian likes post about finding 'right person' after Pete, Kanye split
Kim Kardashian 'wants to be left alone' as Kanye 'abuses' her again

Kim Kardashian 'wants to be left alone' as Kanye 'abuses' her again
Hilaria Baldwin says Alec Baldwin 'cannot be ok' after 'Rust' tragedy

Hilaria Baldwin says Alec Baldwin 'cannot be ok' after 'Rust' tragedy
Sun goes down on Elton John's final UK tour at Glastonbury

Sun goes down on Elton John's final UK tour at Glastonbury
Kate Middleton wears Meghan and Harry's 'Montecito mansion on her neck' at Earthshot Prize ceremony

Kate Middleton wears Meghan and Harry's 'Montecito mansion on her neck' at Earthshot Prize ceremony

Video of Biden meeting Prince William could anger some Americans

Video of Biden meeting Prince William could anger some Americans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to launch fresh attack on royal family on Dec 6

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to launch fresh attack on royal family on Dec 6
Shah Rukh Khan dishes on working in Dunki and Pathaan at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan dishes on working in Dunki and Pathaan at Red Sea International Film Festival
Will Smith points out Rihanna’s reaction to his new movie Emancipation

Will Smith points out Rihanna’s reaction to his new movie Emancipation
Emancipation co-star Charmaine Bingwa lauds ‘marvellous’ actor Will Smith

Emancipation co-star Charmaine Bingwa lauds ‘marvellous’ actor Will Smith
Drew Barrymore is dating again after six years of ‘being single’

Drew Barrymore is dating again after six years of ‘being single’
Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her second miscarriage at four months pregnant

Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her second miscarriage at four months pregnant