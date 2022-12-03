Piers Morgan talks Kanye West 'pro-Hitler' text messages in new confession

Piers Morgan is spilling the beans on his private text messages with Kanye West, hours after the rapper got suspended from Twitter.

Ye, who launched a series of pro-Nazi comments on the micro-blogging app, went into yet another exile, this time announced by new owner Elon Musk.

Speaking about the incident, Piers wrote on his Twitter this Friday: "I had a lengthy text exchange with Kanye ‘Ye’ West the other day which indicated he’s now revelling in causing maximum offence.

"He wasn’t just racist, and anti-Semitic, but horribly homophobic too - and his latest pro-Hitler rant is sadly more evidence he’s lost the plot."

This comes after a masked Kanye said in a new interview: "I see good things about Hitler... every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

"This guy invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use a musician, you can't say out lous that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that.

"I'm done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I like Hitler," he added.