 
Geo News

Chris Pratt poses with full family in sweet snap

Chris Pratt shared heartfelt family pictures on social media on Thanksgiving

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

Chris Pratt with family on Thanksgiving
Chris Pratt with family on Thanksgiving 

Chris Pratt gave fans a rare look into his family life after sharing a warm Thanksgiving photo that featured all of his children together. 

The actor, who usually keeps his kids away from the spotlight, posted the cosy family moment on Nov. 17 and simply captioned it, “Thankful.”

In the picture, Chris stands alongside his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as they pose with their daughters Lyla, 5, and Eloise, 3, their 13-month-old son Ford, and Chris’ eldest son, 12-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. 

Although the children’s faces were covered with white hearts for privacy, fans still noticed how much the siblings resemble each other, especially with their matching dark-blonde hair.

Lyla and Eloise looked almost identical, wearing the same pink floral dresses and matching hair bows that coordinated perfectly with Katherine’s soft pink outfit.

Chris kept things casual but neat, sporting a plaid shirt and khaki jacket.

He also rested a hand on Jack’s shoulder, and the preteen’s height caught attention as he now stands nearly at his dad’s shoulder. Baby Ford matched his dad in blue with an adorable jumpsuit.

Along with the main family snapshot, Chris also included a few more personal moments, Katherine curled up with their daughters on the couch, Chris cradling baby Ford, and a peaceful shot of the couple watching the sunset while holding their youngest.

The Thanksgiving celebrations didn’t end there. 

Katherine later shared her own set of photos on Dec. 1, highlighting a sweet moment between her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and her kids.

Their backs were turned to the camera as they admired a life-size gingerbread house together, adding another heartwarming layer to the holiday weekend. 

She captioned her post, “So much to be thankful for.”

Katherine also posted a glimpse of Lyla and Eloise horseback riding, a hobby they’ve enjoyed for years, one that their grandpa Arnold once said they all deeply connect over.

Chris’ latest family post, though simple, offered a rare and touching look at the actor’s life as a dad, showing him soaking in the holiday with the people who matter most.

More From Entertainment

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's marriage is struggling: ‘Real challenges' video
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's marriage is struggling: ‘Real challenges'
Actor Kevin Smith grieves over mom Grace's death
Actor Kevin Smith grieves over mom Grace's death
Sabrina Carpenter condemns use of song in ‘evil and disgusting' video video
Sabrina Carpenter condemns use of song in ‘evil and disgusting' video
Sean Penn's charge shakes the Academy as boss breaks silence
Sean Penn's charge shakes the Academy as boss breaks silence
Scarlett Johansson makes unexpected confession about first date with Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson makes unexpected confession about first date with Colin Jost
A$AP Rocky shares rare insight into parenting sons with wife Rihanna
A$AP Rocky shares rare insight into parenting sons with wife Rihanna
‘Adolescence' creator spills the beans on Season 2 plans
‘Adolescence' creator spills the beans on Season 2 plans
Jada Pinkett Smith and mystery behind alleged threats
Jada Pinkett Smith and mystery behind alleged threats
Sydney Sweeney heaps praise for ‘Housemaid' co-star Amanda Seyfried
Sydney Sweeney heaps praise for ‘Housemaid' co-star Amanda Seyfried