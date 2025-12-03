Chris Pratt poses with full family in sweet snap

Chris Pratt with family on Thanksgiving

Chris Pratt gave fans a rare look into his family life after sharing a warm Thanksgiving photo that featured all of his children together.

The actor, who usually keeps his kids away from the spotlight, posted the cosy family moment on Nov. 17 and simply captioned it, “Thankful.”

In the picture, Chris stands alongside his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as they pose with their daughters Lyla, 5, and Eloise, 3, their 13-month-old son Ford, and Chris’ eldest son, 12-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Although the children’s faces were covered with white hearts for privacy, fans still noticed how much the siblings resemble each other, especially with their matching dark-blonde hair.

Lyla and Eloise looked almost identical, wearing the same pink floral dresses and matching hair bows that coordinated perfectly with Katherine’s soft pink outfit.

Chris kept things casual but neat, sporting a plaid shirt and khaki jacket.

He also rested a hand on Jack’s shoulder, and the preteen’s height caught attention as he now stands nearly at his dad’s shoulder. Baby Ford matched his dad in blue with an adorable jumpsuit.

Along with the main family snapshot, Chris also included a few more personal moments, Katherine curled up with their daughters on the couch, Chris cradling baby Ford, and a peaceful shot of the couple watching the sunset while holding their youngest.

The Thanksgiving celebrations didn’t end there.

Katherine later shared her own set of photos on Dec. 1, highlighting a sweet moment between her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and her kids.

Their backs were turned to the camera as they admired a life-size gingerbread house together, adding another heartwarming layer to the holiday weekend.

She captioned her post, “So much to be thankful for.”

Katherine also posted a glimpse of Lyla and Eloise horseback riding, a hobby they’ve enjoyed for years, one that their grandpa Arnold once said they all deeply connect over.

Chris’ latest family post, though simple, offered a rare and touching look at the actor’s life as a dad, showing him soaking in the holiday with the people who matter most.