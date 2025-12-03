Angelina Jolie to star in dark thriller ‘Sunny'

Angelina Jolie to star in upcoming thriller 'Sunny'

Angelina Jolie is stepping into a fierce new role as production begins on Sunny, a dark and emotionally charged thriller directed by Eva Sørhaug.

Jolie, 50, stars as a woman drawn into the violent world of organized crime as she fights to protect her sons, and herself, from an abusive drug kingpin.

After a devastating event shakes her life, the gangster has only hours to figure out how to escape for good. The film is described as being in the spirit of classic mafia stories, but with a female-driven edge at its center.

The project moves forward just days after a milestone for Jolie’s family, as her son Pax turned 22.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted Pax in 2006 from Vietnam shortly after the birth of their daughter, Shiloh.

He spent his early childhood at the Tam Binh Orphanage outside Ho Chi Minh City, where life was structured and confined.

Reflecting on that period, Jolie once shared that Pax “spent [three and a half] years of his life in one place, in one room, in this one little iron bed with 20 other kids, and having no choice for himself to do things, having no freedom.”

She recalled how drastically life changed for him after joining their family.

“And suddenly, here he is in a very free situation with new brothers and sisters and a mom and dad,” she said at the time.

Jolie added that he quickly embraced his new world, explaining that “he’s learning English and he’s so loving and he’s wild and free ’cause he suddenly has freedom.”

With Sunny now in motion, Jolie is returning to the type of intense, layered character that has long defined her career.

And as production gets underway, her family milestone adds a personal moment of reflection alongside a major new professional chapter.