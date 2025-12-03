Sabrina Carpenter condemns use of song in ‘evil and disgusting' video

Sabrina Carpenter on use of song by Donald Trump

Sabrina Carpenter is calling out the White House after her song was used in a controversial Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation video, and she isn’t holding back.

The singer reacted on X after the Trump administration shared a clip that showed ICE officers detaining individuals described as “dangerous” criminals living in the U.S. without authorization.

Her track Juno plays in the background of the 21-second video, which was posted with the caption, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye,” referencing her viral stage moments.

Carpenter didn’t waste time setting the record straight.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” she wrote. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Following her statement, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded and defended the administration’s actions.

She said, “we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists and pedophiles from our country,” adding that anyone against the effort was either “stupid” or “slow.”

Carpenter, also set to headline Coachella in 2026, joins a growing list of artists who have objected to their music being used by Trump’s White House.

Kenny Loggins have also spoken out earlier this year about Danger Zone, Beyoncé demanded a stop to the use of Freedom, and artists like ABBA, Olivia Rodrigo and Foo Fighters have previously voiced the same concerns over use of their songs by the White House.

Carpenter’s message made it clear that she wants no association with the administration’s policies, and she wants her music kept completely separate from it.