Scarlett Johansson makes unexpected confession about first date with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson shared a funny and slightly embarrassing memory from her early days with Colin Jost, showing a softer side of their love story.

The Lost in Translation actress confessed that she behaved awkwardly on their very first date and even thought it might ruin the whole thing.

Scarlett married the Saturday Night Live star in 2020 but she admitted that she panicked during their first romantic evening because she had very little experience with normal dating.

While speaking as a guest co host on Jenna and Friends, the 41-year-old star said, “My first date with Colin, honestly, nobody ever really asked me out before.”

However, the Jurassic World Rebirth star further explained that she always moved from one long relationship to another, so simple things like being invited to dinner felt unfamiliar.

“I was a serial monogamist and I just never got the kind of traditional Hey would you like to have dinner somewhere.”

Scarlett also shared that Colin invited her to an Italian restaurant in the East Village and described it as a lovely date and remembered feeling comfortable during dinner.

The Marriage Story star revealed that the things became awkward only after the meal. Colin then suggested they go meet some of his friends for a drink, but Scarlett suddenly froze.

“I have to go now. I need to leave.” She rushed home to relieve the babysitter and arrived far earlier than expected and the babysitter even asked why she was back so soon.

Scarlett said she felt flustered and admitted that later Colin thought she was not interested because she behaved so strangely, “I panicked. I do not know.”