BTS' RM takes over iTunes charts globally with first-ever solo album 'Indigo'

BTS’ Jin is breaking new iTunes charts across the world with his solo album Indigo.



On December 2, Soompi reported that RM's solo album Indigo and its title track Wild Flower featuring a member of the rock band Cherry Filter Cho Youjeen soared to the top of the iTunes chart around the world.

The Album Indigo also ranks at the No.1 spot on iTunes Top Album Charts in at least 67 countries including Germany, France, and Italy.



Meanwhile, Wild Flower spots in the No.1 position on the iTunes Top song chart in at least 87 different countries including the United States, Germany, France, and Canada.



In Addition, Wild Flower surpassed the 8.4 million views mark in just the first 20 hours of release.