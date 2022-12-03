 
Saturday Dec 03 2022
Prince Harry ‘playing dirty’ with ‘playground tactics

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Prince Harry has just been called out for attempting to employ playground tactics in the war with the Royal Family.

And inside source issued this allegation while speaking to The Mirror.

They began by addressing the timing of the Netflix docuseries and admitted, “You could have bet your house on the fact this promo was going to come out.”

The source even went as far as to accuse the couple of making ‘deliberate’ moves in this direction and added, “They have deliberately ­gate-crashed the Boston trip and taken advantage of an external ­situation for their own agenda, there’s no other way to put it.”

For those unversed, this allegation has been made keeping in mind, “Harry is well aware how important it is not to overshadow the work of other members of the family yet this is exactly the type of playground tactics being employed here.”

