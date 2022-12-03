 
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Boston visit sparks 'unsurprising' reaction from fans

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been all over the news since their trip to the US for the much-acclaimed Earthshot Prize.

However, Boston’s reaction to the couple’s first visit as the Prince and Princess of Wales was received just like any other day.

New York Times shared a report, documenting the couple’s reaction to the royal visit as journalist Jenna Russel said that the locals were not really thrilled.

She asked a bartender at a pizza joint whether they were excited about Kate and William’s visit, to which they replied “Not Yet”.

Moreover, another local said she ‘don’t care’ about the trip.

Meanwhile, the Boston locals were rather unimpressed with the trip amid racism row surrounding Lady Susan Hussey – the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting.

Locals said: “They cannot tolerate the royal family”.

“I can’t talk about them because I’ll get mad,” said one Dorchester woman.

