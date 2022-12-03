Meghan Markle thirsty to 'hijack' Prince William 'publicity'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries trailer is branded the 'worse' by a royal expert.



Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti tells US Weekly how the Netflix teaser was aimed at sabotaging Prince William and Kate Middleton's ongoing trip to US.



He began: "When did the Royal Family become the Kardashian and who is the driving force behind that because I have to say I think it's time she stops.

"I have to say this trailer is everything we expected and worse.

"I think it shows just a high drama that Netflix and Meghan and Harry plan to make of this.

"To drop it as they have on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales' trip to the US for the Earthshot prize shows just exactly how much they wanted to hijack publicity.

"It just shows I think how much they will go to any end at all for as much publicity as possible.

"They will jump on his own brother's trip to promote these environmental prizes in order to steal that limelight and get more attention because what is comes down to is they only get attention due to their association with the Royal Family.

"They're continuing to prove that in the way they're promoting the Netflix program," he established.