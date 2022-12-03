TV hosts are ‘sick of the sight’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘crying’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently slammed by The View’s hosts Joy Behar and Ana Navarro for their continued complaints.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently dropped the trailer of a bombshell Netflix documentary just when Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their US tour.

Joy said that the Sussexes deliberately planned the timing of the trip while Ana added that she was “sick of the sight” of them crying.

“I just wish that every time I saw Meghan and Harry they weren't crying and wiping away tears,” Ana said.

Speaking on the couple’s Netflix trailer clashing with Kate and William’s US tour, Joy asked: “So, do you make anything of this release? Do you think it was deliberate?”

Meanwhile, their co-host Sunny Hostin jumped into the conversation with some credit to Meghan and Harry regarding having no control over the trailer release.

“I didn't realize they had that much power within Netflix, that they could say, 'We're gonna drop it now because my brother and his, you know, his wife is coming to the states,” Sunny said.

“Don't you think Netflix made the decision rather than them?” the host added.