Saturday Dec 03 2022
Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

PARIS: French fashion house Balenciaga's creative director and chief executive officer both apologized Friday for an advertising campaign that sparked criticism on social media over accusations that it featured inappropriate imagery involving children.

The storm over the campaign led reality television star Kim Kardashian to review her ties with the label.

"I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids," said creative director Demna Gvasalia, known as Demna, in a message posted on Instagram.

Separately, the Kering-owned label issued a statement signed by CEO Cedric Charbit outlining new internal processes, including naming an "image board" to evaluate content.

The label drew fire in recent weeks over two separate campaigns that were posted online.

In a statement earlier this week, Balenciaga apologized and said that investigations into the ad campaigns were ongoing.

In Friday's statement, Charbit said the label had decided not to pursue litigation.

"I want to personally reiterate my sincere apologies for the offense caused and take my responsibility," said Charbit.

