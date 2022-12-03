Kate Middleton, Prince William announce Earthshot Prize winners amid Harry, Meghan's stunts

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received massive praise as they announced Earthshot Prize winners amid the palace's racism row and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new stunts.

The Prince and Princess of Wales awarded the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards at a ceremony in Boston. William awarded the £1m prize to five innovators tackling the climate crisis.

Earlier, William met US president Joe Biden before touring the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy as the Princess of Wales made a solo visit to Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge on Friday.

Meanwhile, sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate have apparently nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians” in a sharp response to the trailer for their new Netflix documentary series.

Harry and Meghan are facing backlash for their alleged attempt to overshadow William and Kate's event.

The Sussexes are being accused of “deliberately torpedoed” William and Kate’s visit to the US by allowing the streaming giant to release the first look of the documentary during the US visit.