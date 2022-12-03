Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor shared her feelings about leaving her newborn son Vayu Kapoor at home for the Red Sea Film Festival in a video. Sonam revealed that she is nervous about leaving her son at home, as reported by Hindustan Times.

She recently posted a video on Instagram in which she talked about leaving her son at home.

Sonam said that her son Vayu is with her mom and sister while she is going to attend the film festival. She added that she will miss her son a lot.

Sonam said, "I’m going to miss him so much. I’m very nervous to leave him behind even if it is just for a day. He is with my mom and my sister so I am not that stressed."

She further added, "I am literally going for 20 hours. I have figured out a way to leave in the morning and come back.”

Sonam attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.