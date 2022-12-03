 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival
Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor shared her feelings about leaving her newborn son Vayu Kapoor at home for the Red Sea Film Festival in a video. Sonam revealed that she is nervous about leaving her son at home, as reported by Hindustan Times.

She recently posted a video on Instagram in which she talked about leaving her son at home.

Sonam said that her son Vayu is with her mom and sister while she is going to attend the film festival. She added that she will miss her son a lot.

Sonam said, "I’m going to miss him so much. I’m very nervous to leave him behind even if it is just for a day. He is with my mom and my sister so I am not that stressed."

She further added, "I am literally going for 20 hours. I have figured out a way to leave in the morning and come back.”

Sonam attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. 

More From Showbiz:

Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Ayushmann Khurrana shares he used to get hit by his parents

Ayushmann Khurrana shares he used to get hit by his parents
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to get a good start at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to get a good start at the box office
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains pace at the box office on Day 15

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains pace at the box office on Day 15
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 50 crore mark on Day 8

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 50 crore mark on Day 8
Tanishk Bagchi opens up about criticism on Ap Jaisa Koi remix

Tanishk Bagchi opens up about criticism on Ap Jaisa Koi remix

Radhika Madan want her film to spark conversations about strong headed women

Radhika Madan want her film to spark conversations about strong headed women

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' director for wining 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' director for wining 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle
Sonam Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous at the Red Sea IFF: See Pics

Sonam Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous at the Red Sea IFF: See Pics
SS Rajamouli wins 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle for 'RRR'

SS Rajamouli wins 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle for 'RRR'
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals 'he became arrogant after 'Vicky Donor': Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals 'he became arrogant after 'Vicky Donor': Read more