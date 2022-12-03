 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 03 2022
Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Jaideep Ahlawat talked about his film preferences in a recent interview and shared he might take up a bad film if he is getting good enough money out of it, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Jaideep Ahlawat shared that he needs to find a balance between doing films that he likes and doing films that pay well. He added that he may take up a bad film if it pays well to have that balance.

Jaideep said, "Yes, I would do it if the money is good. But I won’t continue doing such roles only for money. Do kaam paise ke liye kar lo, chaar kaam apne mann ke liye kar lo (Select two movies for money, four for your satisfaction. You need to create that balance).”

He further added, "It’s not like I won’t do a bad film no matter how big an amount is offered to me. I would do it. But at least the money should be enough so that I don’t have to think about what I am doing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat was last seen in An Action Hero.

