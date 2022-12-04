 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian says she 'does not care' as Kanye West accuses of cheating

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Kim Kardashian is cryptically responding to Kanye West's bizarre cheating allegations.

The 41-year-old turned to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a screenshot of a music player featuring the song Never Hating by Lil Baby.

"Never been a hater, I don't care enough," showcased the lyrics on screen.

This comes after a source close to the mother-of-four slammed Ye's accusations of her cheating with NBA player Chris Paul.

“This is not true, and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” an insider tells Page Six.

“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others,” the source continues.

