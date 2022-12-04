 
Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I am happy'

Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora opened up about her life post-divorce with Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika shared a promotional video clip of her upcoming show 'Moving with Malika' on her Instagram handle.

In the video, she was discussing her life and post-divorce with Kareen Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Farah Khan. She said that "Every decision that I made in my life has been completely worth it. I am happy," Malaika became teary-eyed while telling this to Farah.

Malika in an interview with media outlet News18 told that "I need some entertainment in life and I needed somebody to move in with me. I think it was a fun idea and a great concept that we all worked and thought about it."

"It is a space that I’ve never dabbled with so I don’t know what it is like to be on a platform like this, or in a reality space. I’ve been a judge, but never really been on the other side. So I thought, let’s give it a shot." 

