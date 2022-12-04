 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez hints ‘new music’ during Variety’s hitmakers event

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Selena Gomez hints ‘new music’ during Variety’s hitmakers event
Selena Gomez hints ‘new music’ during Variety’s hitmakers event

Selena Gomez has confirmed her new exciting music is on the way and fans cannot control their excitement.

The Wolves singer hinted at her next era of music during the star-studded Variety‘s Hitmakers Brunch event, held on Saturday.

Selena was joined by Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, and others at City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles.

The Only Murders in the Building star received the Hitmakers Film Song of the Year award for My Mind & Me.

Selena thanked fans for their support for her Apple TV+ documentary during her award acceptance speech. She also talked about her struggle with mental health and her insecurities in the documentary.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, the Calm Down singer also teased new music on the way, which she described as “powerful, empowering” and “really happy.”

“I am so happy, and you’re going to be so happy when you hear the music, I promise,” Gomez said. “I want everyone to feel good when they hear the new record.”

Selena also hinted at the possible future collaborations with stars, as she admitted she would love to team up with Dua Lipa.

“I just think she’s powerful,” Selena said. “I think she’s beautiful.”

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari takes fans inside his prep for Britney Spears birthday surprise

Sam Asghari takes fans inside his prep for Britney Spears birthday surprise
King Charles urged not to ‘flunk his first big test’ with Prince Harry

King Charles urged not to ‘flunk his first big test’ with Prince Harry
Trevor Noah cheers up on Ghana win against South Korea

Trevor Noah cheers up on Ghana win against South Korea
Not fit for a King: Historic royal Crown to be altered for Charles’ coronation

Not fit for a King: Historic royal Crown to be altered for Charles’ coronation
Meghan, Harry are ‘not nice people’, slams ‘Loose Women’ Carol McGiffin

Meghan, Harry are ‘not nice people’, slams ‘Loose Women’ Carol McGiffin
Shakira breaks silence on rumours of her dating surfing instructor

Shakira breaks silence on rumours of her dating surfing instructor
Britney Spears claims she looks ‘exactly’ like Jessica Simpson

Britney Spears claims she looks ‘exactly’ like Jessica Simpson

Royal family racism row is ‘blown out of proportion’, say experts

Royal family racism row is ‘blown out of proportion’, say experts
Prince Harry made Queen 'tie up loose ends' during her final days

Prince Harry made Queen 'tie up loose ends' during her final days
Prince William, Prince Harry come together to joint letter for Christmas carol service

Prince William, Prince Harry come together to joint letter for Christmas carol service
Netflix drops epic first full trailer of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'

Netflix drops epic first full trailer of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Prince Harry to have ‘door slammed in his face’

Prince Harry to have ‘door slammed in his face’