'Star Wars' writer Jonathan Kasdan 'intrigued' by Marvel storytelling

Solo: A Star Wars Story co-writer Jonathan Kasdan is inspired by Marvel storytelling and eyed to apply the same model to the galaxy franchise.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kasdan said, “[I]n recent months, I have been intrigued by the wonderful Werewolf by Night as a potential form of storytelling on Disney+,” he added.

“So I would love to see Lucasfilm embrace a short-form novella version for telling some of their stories.”

The writer also admitted “the biggest problem that has always haunted me about Solo“: the logistics of the heist that serves as the movie’s central plot, in which crime lord Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) forces Han and Chewie’s newfound gang to steal an element called coaxium.

Kasdan further adds, “If Dryden Vos is so concerned about exposing his gang in the heist, why does he send his most trusted aid to be the most visible member of the team that steals the coaxium?” asked Kasdan.

He indicates to Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), Han’s childhood friend, who comes to aid Dryden.

“It seems to me that he’s going to have to kill her almost immediately just to separate himself from that job,” Kasdan explained, calling the problem “the writer’s nightmare.”