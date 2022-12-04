 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

'Star Wars' writer Jonathan Kasdan 'intrigued' by Marvel storytelling

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Star Wars writer Jonathan Kasdan intrigued by Marvel storytelling
'Star Wars' writer Jonathan Kasdan 'intrigued' by Marvel storytelling

Solo: A Star Wars Story co-writer Jonathan Kasdan is inspired by Marvel storytelling and eyed to apply the same model to the galaxy franchise.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kasdan said, “[I]n recent months, I have been intrigued by the wonderful Werewolf by Night as a potential form of storytelling on Disney+,” he added.

“So I would love to see Lucasfilm embrace a short-form novella version for telling some of their stories.”

The writer also admitted “the biggest problem that has always haunted me about Solo“: the logistics of the heist that serves as the movie’s central plot, in which crime lord Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) forces Han and Chewie’s newfound gang to steal an element called coaxium.

Kasdan further adds, “If Dryden Vos is so concerned about exposing his gang in the heist, why does he send his most trusted aid to be the most visible member of the team that steals the coaxium?” asked Kasdan.

He indicates to Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), Han’s childhood friend, who comes to aid Dryden.

“It seems to me that he’s going to have to kill her almost immediately just to separate himself from that job,” Kasdan explained, calling the problem “the writer’s nightmare.”

More From Entertainment:

Joey Batey warmly 'welcomes' Liam Hemsworth to Netflix's 'The Witcher'

Joey Batey warmly 'welcomes' Liam Hemsworth to Netflix's 'The Witcher'
Netflix 'The Witcher': Joey Batey opens up about Henry Cavill's exit

Netflix 'The Witcher': Joey Batey opens up about Henry Cavill's exit

Prince Harry accused of 'selling Royal family down the river to make money'

Prince Harry accused of 'selling Royal family down the river to make money'
Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West suspension after Hitler praise

Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West suspension after Hitler praise
Kate Winslet insists government to tackle impact of social media on young minds

Kate Winslet insists government to tackle impact of social media on young minds

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of making 'frivolous' claims against her

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of making 'frivolous' claims against her
Greta Gerwig second pregnancy met with ZERO 'attention'

Greta Gerwig second pregnancy met with ZERO 'attention'
Prince Harry in talks to promote bombshell book ‘Spare’ in UK

Prince Harry in talks to promote bombshell book ‘Spare’ in UK
Chloe Fineman gushes about 'deeply charming' former SNL costar Pete Davidson

Chloe Fineman gushes about 'deeply charming' former SNL costar Pete Davidson
Dua Lipa father went behind her back to approach Qatar World Cup organisers

Dua Lipa father went behind her back to approach Qatar World Cup organisers
Meghan Markle to be ‘pitted’ against Kate Middleton in Netflix show?

Meghan Markle to be ‘pitted’ against Kate Middleton in Netflix show?
Kanye West demands burger chain to ‘withdraw trademark that references Ye’

Kanye West demands burger chain to ‘withdraw trademark that references Ye’