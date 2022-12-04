 
Who is Mel B worst celeb ever? She points to James Corden

Mel B named Late Late Show host James Corden the worst celebrity she ever met.

Per The Wrap, the Spice Girls alum was questioned on The Big Narstie Show to tell the worst celebrities she ever met.

“So, there’s a few,” adding, “James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J, and me.”

The 47-year-old clarified that she loves Halliwell, her former groupmate but can be “really (expletive) annoying.”

However, for Late Late Show host, on the other hand, minced no words.

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with — whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” she added.

“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Mel appeared on The Late Late Show in 2016 and 2018, is not the first star who voiced distaste for Corden.

Recently, chief of Balthazar, Keith McNally, alleged the late-night host was the “most abusive” customer he’s had.

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” the restaurateur wrote in a scathing Instagram post.

