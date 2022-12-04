 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 2

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Ayushmann Khurranas An Action Hero grows at the box office on Day 2
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana's recently released film An Action Hero witnessed growth at the box office as the film reportedly collected INR 2.16 crore on the second day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, Ayushmann's thriller minted around INR 2.16 crore on its second day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 3.47 crore in two days.

Though the numbers of the film are disappointing, the film is expected to grow in the coming days considering the positive reviews coming out of the thriller. However, the constant growth at the box office of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya might hinder An Action Hero's business.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

More From Showbiz:

Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I am happy'

Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I am happy'
Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival
Ayushmann Khurrana shares he used to get hit by his parents

Ayushmann Khurrana shares he used to get hit by his parents
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to get a good start at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to get a good start at the box office
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains pace at the box office on Day 15

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains pace at the box office on Day 15
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 50 crore mark on Day 8

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 50 crore mark on Day 8
Tanishk Bagchi opens up about criticism on Ap Jaisa Koi remix

Tanishk Bagchi opens up about criticism on Ap Jaisa Koi remix

Radhika Madan want her film to spark conversations about strong headed women

Radhika Madan want her film to spark conversations about strong headed women

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' director for wining 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' director for wining 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle
Sonam Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous at the Red Sea IFF: See Pics

Sonam Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous at the Red Sea IFF: See Pics