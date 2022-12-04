 
Sunday Dec 04 2022
Web Desk

Adele trying to 'avoid excessive stress' on her vocal cords for Las Vegas shows

Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Adele is not in the position to put any harm on her vocal cords as she is reportedly said to be refusing to cheer on England in the World Cup, in a bid to save her vocal cords.

According to The Sun, the Grammy winner singer, 34 is trying to 'avoid excessive stress' on her vocal cords and is resorting to 'whispering' when she's not on stage.

The Skyfall singer who is known for songs including Rolling in the Deep and Someone Like You, is enjoying a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The residency takes place from November to the end of March next year.

A source told the publication: 'Usually she'd be screaming and shouting in support of the boys, but she is holding it in for the sake of her cords.'

'People know she is not being rude, but looking after herself. It is about staying healthy and strong.' 

 

