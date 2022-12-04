 
Katie Price dons cosy coat as she gets into Christmas spirit

Katie Price dons cosy coat as she gets into Christmas spirit

Katie Price went to Christmas tress shopping sporting cosy coat ahead of the festival.

Getting into the holiday spirit, the model donned tea pink winter coat as she enjoyed some Christmas shopping with her family and rarely-seen father Paul.

The former glamour model, 44, took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the cosy day out.

Her sister Sophie and her children Bunny, eight, and Jett, nine - who she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler - joined her on the trip.

"Christmas tree shopping with the kids, my sis sophie_pricey, and dad pp_fencing today! I loved it!" she captioned the montage of photos.

One photo showed her father jumping for a photo in between large rows of Christmas trees.

Her mum Amy wed Paul in 1988 and both she and her brother Daniel took on his surname instead of their biological dad Ray's.

She regards Paul - who is younger half-sister Sophie's biological dad - as her father, but doesn't share a lot of photos of him.

Another snap had Katie and her children pose in front of a Santa Claus statue in front of a shed.

Fans loved the family content and took to the comment section to compliment the star and her children.

"Looks like you had a lovely time Katie," one user said while another added: "Katie I love this so much. Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family xxx."

Her family outing comes after Katie and Carl split up. He accused the TV personality of cheating on him.

Carl recently uploaded a voice note dated from September this year to his 232,000 followers arguing with Katie over 'coke'.

