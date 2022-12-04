 
Sunday Dec 04 2022
Max George melts hearts after his sweet gesture for his girlfriend Maisie Smith

Max George has melted our hearts after a sweet gesture towards his ladylove Maisie Smith.

Maisie underwent an operation on her wisdom teeth on Saturday with her doting boyfriend Max George by her side.

The Wanted singer, 34, took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of the former EastEnders actress, 21, after the dental procedure.

Maisie held an ice-pack against one side of her face and mouth, while Max filmed her slurring through a numb mouth.

Max asked her: 'Are you okay?' to which she mumbled back: 'Yes'.

She then said: 'I can taste blood,' making Max laugh.

Maisie then slurred: 'She [the nurse] said I was really courageous.'

Max replied: 'You are courageous. Very brave.'

It comes after Maisie discussed her relationship with Max and revealed her mother Julia has 'never seen me so happy'.

The lovebirds made their first TV appearance as a couple on Thursday's episode of Loose Women.

Speaking about the reaction to their relationship, Maisie said: 'The people we allow in our lives are so happy. Mam has never seen me so happy. That's all that really matters to me.'

