 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson appears to be a responsible father as he takes True to dance class

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Tristan Thompson was a responsible father as he was spotted being a supportive father as he accompanied his four-year-old daughter, True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, to dance class in LA on Friday.

The professional basketball player, 31, and the reality star, 38, who has had an on-and-off relationship over the years, welcomed their daughter in 2018, and also a son earlier in July via surrogacy.

The sports star was notably absent from his son, Theo's, first birthday celebration, whom he shares with ex-fling, Maralee Nichols. The model shared snaps from the winter-themed party on Instagram earlier Friday, with no trace of Thompson.

The basketball player opted for comfort by donning a pair of tan-colored sweatpants and a matching, hooded sweatshirt.

He added a brown-colored beanie on top of his hand to prevent becoming chilly in the cooler temperatures.

Tristan was spotted exiting his daughter's dance class in the evening as he led True to their awaiting vehicle in the crowded parking lot.

The sports player took on dad duty while Khloe traveled to Miami with her sister, Kim Kardashian, to attend numerous events during Art Basel 2022.  

More From Entertainment:

Netflix Original Dutch minseries 'Thieves of the Wood' leaving the streaming platform: Find out

Netflix Original Dutch minseries 'Thieves of the Wood' leaving the streaming platform: Find out
'The Witcher' star Joey Batey roped in for prequel series 'Blood Origin'

'The Witcher' star Joey Batey roped in for prequel series 'Blood Origin'
EXO Sehun casually walks past three Hollywood stars to get to ASTRO Cha Eunwoo at a fashion show

EXO Sehun casually walks past three Hollywood stars to get to ASTRO Cha Eunwoo at a fashion show
Max George melts hearts after his sweet gesture for his girlfriend Maisie Smith

Max George melts hearts after his sweet gesture for his girlfriend Maisie Smith
'Nurtured in Hollywood Meghan imposing her narrative on Harry'

'Nurtured in Hollywood Meghan imposing her narrative on Harry'
Katie Price dons cosy coat as she gets into Christmas spirit

Katie Price dons cosy coat as she gets into Christmas spirit
James McAvoy reveal why he didn't campaign to land Oscar for 'Atonement': 'I Felt Cheap'

James McAvoy reveal why he didn't campaign to land Oscar for 'Atonement': 'I Felt Cheap'
Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux spotted snuggling up after intimate sushi dinner

Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux spotted snuggling up after intimate sushi dinner

Jonnie Irwin’s fans show support after he suffered 'horrendous' night amid cancer hell

Jonnie Irwin’s fans show support after he suffered 'horrendous' night amid cancer hell
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'
Adele trying to 'avoid excessive stress' on her vocal cords for Las Vegas shows

Adele trying to 'avoid excessive stress' on her vocal cords for Las Vegas shows
Prince Harry being used as a weapon against royal family?

Prince Harry being used as a weapon against royal family?