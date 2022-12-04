Tristan Thompson appears to be a responsible father as he takes True to dance class

Tristan Thompson was a responsible father as he was spotted being a supportive father as he accompanied his four-year-old daughter, True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, to dance class in LA on Friday.

The professional basketball player, 31, and the reality star, 38, who has had an on-and-off relationship over the years, welcomed their daughter in 2018, and also a son earlier in July via surrogacy.

The sports star was notably absent from his son, Theo's, first birthday celebration, whom he shares with ex-fling, Maralee Nichols. The model shared snaps from the winter-themed party on Instagram earlier Friday, with no trace of Thompson.

The basketball player opted for comfort by donning a pair of tan-colored sweatpants and a matching, hooded sweatshirt.

He added a brown-colored beanie on top of his hand to prevent becoming chilly in the cooler temperatures.

Tristan was spotted exiting his daughter's dance class in the evening as he led True to their awaiting vehicle in the crowded parking lot.

The sports player took on dad duty while Khloe traveled to Miami with her sister, Kim Kardashian, to attend numerous events during Art Basel 2022.