Sunday Dec 04 2022
Netflix Original Dutch minseries 'Thieves of the Wood' leaving the streaming platform: Find out

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Netflix Original Dutch minseries Thieves of the Wood leaving the streaming platform: Find out

Netflix is bidding farewell to its Original Dutch miniseries Thieves of Wood globally, after running it for almost three years.

Thieves of the Wood, also known as The Flemish Bandits, initially aired in a Dutch and Flemish language TV station, operating in Belgium, before coming to Netflix permanently.

According to What's on Netflix, the series is set during the chaotic period of Austrian rule of Southern Netherlands, where a band of thieves led by a man named Jan de Lichte, takes on the wealthy and powerful, striking a blow for justice and equality.

The ten-part series entered the streaming platform globally on January 2nd, 2020. After running for three threes, it is ready to leave on January 2nd, 2023. The date aligns with the length of the time the series was given in the licensing agreements.

The last day to stream Thieves of the Wood is January 1st, 2023 on all Netflix regions.

