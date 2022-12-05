Prince Harry's ex-lover hits back at criticism over age-difference: ‘Don't care!'

file footage

Prince Harry’s alleged ex-lover, reality star Catherine Ommanney, has reacted to criticism over her comments that she dated a young Duke of Sussex when she was 13 years his senior back in 2006.

Talking to The Sun, the now-51-year-old Real Housewives of D.C alum hit back at comments labelling her a ‘cougar’ after she dished out details of her supposed romance with a then-21-year-old Prince Harry when she was about 34.

Stating that she isn’t ashamed of her short-lived fling with the royal, Ommanney said: “I genuinely don’t care what people say about me. I’ve got haters and lovers all over the world. I don’t feel any shame, life is too short. Let your haters be your motivators, as they say.”

“I have enough people who love me, and I consider myself very fortunate to have met Harry and have spent time with him. We didn’t do anything wrong,” she continued.

In her explosive claims last month, Ommanney said that she went on a series of dates with a young Prince Harry while he was reported to be dating his long-term girlfriend Chelsy Davy in the 2000s.

“What I can tell you is that I had some of the most fun times of my life when I was with Harry. I had always gone from one long-term relationship to the next and that was a time when I finally felt free to do what I wanted, and it just happened to be Harry that came along,” she had said.