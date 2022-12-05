 
Monday Dec 05 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded ‘exasperating twits’

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Royal experts have just put Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on blast and accused them of being ‘exasperating twits’.

Royal columnist Ryan-Mark made these shocking allegations in his brand-new opinion piece for The Daily Star.

He began by pointing out how, “Whilst people in this country struggle to pay their energy bills this winter, the multi-millionaire Montecito ‘royal’ brats can't stop bleating on about the hardships they faced living in Kensington Palace as their chauffeur took them from one red carpet to the other.”

“I thought Megs and Harry wanted privacy? I assumed the British media spotlight was too much for them, hence the move abroad?”

“It seems those claims were manufactured to make a rapid exit to chase celebrity in the US, without the restrictions of working for the Royal Family and committing to duty like Harry's grandmother did until her final days.”

“It appears the only things on Megs and Harry's minds are money and fame. They slam the press for intrusion, yet make a documentary about their lives only when they can control the narrative.”

Before concluding he also added, “Forget hard work and dedicating your life to service, the exasperating twits can't be bothered with that, instead opting to make millions of dollars nauseatingly ranting on podcasts and TV shows.”

