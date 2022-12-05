Leonardo DiCaprio to ditch Gigi Hadid for ex-Gisele Bündchen?

Leonardo DiCaprio may leave Gigi Hadid to rekindle his romance with ex Gisele Bündchen, astrologer Joy Yascone-Elms predicted.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor may even pop the question to the Brazilian model because the stars of the Hollywood hunk suggest that he would want to settle down by next year.

"Leonardo DiCaprio will be returning as a past romantic interest during July 22nd, 2023, and September 3rd, 2023," Yascone-Elms tolf Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

"Now, Gisele Bündchen has no idea about this and neither does Leonardo. But back when they dated, Saturn was there, which is the challenge in the commitment area.

“So it wasn't going to happen. Leonardo was not in a position or in the mindset to commit and he hadn't displayed those traits anyway,” she added. "But he is going to desire marriage next year."

"They're going to reconnect as friends during this Venus retrograde, and I feel that love can be rekindled between them and it will be kind of like the Bennifer (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck) whole thing.

"With Venus going retrograde in Leo in July 2023 the pair may reignite a friendship leading to love and marriage as Jupiter transits Taurus," the astrologer shared.

"Leonardo and Gisele have excellent compatibility as similarly seen in the chart of Joaquim Valente. Leonardo has a Libra moon and is a Scorpio as Joaquim, equaling fireworks,” she said.

DiCaprio and Bündchen were romantically linked from 2000 to 2005. After splitting from the actor, the model started dating Tom Brady in 2006.

They eventually tied the knot two years later in 2009, however, the duo parted ways after 13-year-long marriage in October this year.