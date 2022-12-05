 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
Meghan Markle expressed 'shock' at not being paid for royal engagements

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Meghan Markle was reportedly 'shocked' to learn that she wouldn't be paid for her work at royal engagements
Meghan Markle was reportedly ‘shocked’ to learn that she wouldn't be paid for her work at royal engagements

Meghan Markle was reportedly ‘shocked’ to learn that she would not be paid for the work she’s do as royal engagements, a royal author revealed in his bombshell book earlier this year.

Royal writer Valentine Low, in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, released in September this year, revealed that during her first major royal tour of Australia in 2018 with Prince Harry, Meghan expressed ‘shock’ at not being paid.

As per Low, Meghan ‘enjoyed the attention’ she got from the public during the tour, much of it owing to her own 'refreshingly informal approach to royal visits’.

“When she turned up at the home of a farming family, she brought some banana bread that she had baked herself. When the couple visited a school to see the work of a program to improve the educational outcomes of young Aboriginals, she was feted as an inspirational role model,” Low wrote.

Low, however, said that behind the scenes was a ‘different story’, writing: “Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers…”

The author then quoted unnamed members of her staff as revealing that Meghan said at one point “I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this.” 

