Monday Dec 05 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘very jealous’ of Kate Middleton, Prince William

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trailer of the upcoming Netflix series has been making waves as it was launched right when Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off their US tour.

Speaking of the Sussexes’ trailer, GB News Angela Levin expressed that the timing of the trailer release was “vicious” before she branded the couple "very jealous".

Angela also slammed the trailer for being “staged and phoney" while noting that one particular photo of the Suits alum was used.

The expert said: "Well, you ask a photographer to come along and then you act. She’s an actress.”

Angela continued that Meghan has "been trying to get Harry to be an actor", adding, "but not successfully as he can't do it".

"But that one [was] obviously staged and phoney".

Meanwhile, the couple has said to have gained a leadership role after their close aide quit this weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, 40-year-old Mandana Dayani stepped down as the President of Archewell.

Meghan and Harry’s global press secretary Ashley Hansen said that Dayani “has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership”.

