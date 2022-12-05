 
James Cameron talks about Kate Winslet's 'trauma' after 'Titanic'

James Cameron recently shared that Kate Winslet developed a trauma during the filming of Titanic.

During his conversation with Radio Times, James shared that Kate expressed hesitance over working with him again for the much-anticipated sequel of Avatar.

He said: “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit traumatised by the scale of the production and her responsibility within it.”

“We’ve both been eager over time to work together again, to see what the other is about at this point in our lives and careers,” he continued.

James added: “She’s very large and in charge on set. You’d swear she was producing the film!”

Meanwhile, after Titanic was released, Kate shared that James had a “temper” adding that “you’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.

