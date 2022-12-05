Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan shootout

A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP

Sepoy Nasir Khan, 25, embraces martyrdom, says ISPR.

Terrorists involved killing of innocent citizens, notes ISPR.

ISPR says sanitisation of the area is being carried out.

Security forces Monday gunned down five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nasir Khan, 25, a resident of South Waziristan fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

The statement mentioned that as the forces conducted the operation, they had effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after killing them, they recovered weapons and ammunition.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens," the military's media wing said.

The ISPR added that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The shootout comes after a notorious terrorist commander Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai was gunned down by troops of security forces in North Waziristan's general area Shewa on December 2 (Friday).

The military's media wing stated that the terrorist was killed during an intense exchange of fire.

"The terrorist remained actively involved in high profile terrorist activities against security forces as well as kidnapping for ransom and was highly-wanted by [Counter Terrorism Department] CTD in multiple cases," the statement read.