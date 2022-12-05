Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish wants to spend the “most romantic” first Christmas with her new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the Lovely hitmaker has “already started shopping” for the Sweater Weather singer.

“She has told her friends that she wants this to be the most romantic Christmas ever. He has told her he doesn’t want anything but that won’t stop her from spoiling him,” the source told the outlet.

The insider went on to say that the singer’s family, including her brother Finneas, will be adding Rutherford in their Christmas plans this year.

“Billie’s family goes all out for Christmas and they have a lot to celebrate this year,” the insider said. “Jesse will absolutely be included in all their holiday plans.”

Sharing an insight into Eilish’s holiday traditions, the source said it is her “favorite time of year,” while adding that she loves “baking cookies and making gingerbread houses together.”

“Billie and her family are all vegan and she’s got Jesse eating that way now too, he’s crazy about her and all about making her happy,” the insider said.