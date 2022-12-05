 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish wants to spend the “most romantic” first Christmas with her new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the Lovely hitmaker has “already started shopping” for the Sweater Weather singer.

“She has told her friends that she wants this to be the most romantic Christmas ever. He has told her he doesn’t want anything but that won’t stop her from spoiling him,” the source told the outlet.

The insider went on to say that the singer’s family, including her brother Finneas, will be adding Rutherford in their Christmas plans this year.

“Billie’s family goes all out for Christmas and they have a lot to celebrate this year,” the insider said. “Jesse will absolutely be included in all their holiday plans.”

Sharing an insight into Eilish’s holiday traditions, the source said it is her “favorite time of year,” while adding that she loves “baking cookies and making gingerbread houses together.”

“Billie and her family are all vegan and she’s got Jesse eating that way now too, he’s crazy about her and all about making her happy,” the insider said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry dubbed 'compliant’ husband who adapts Meghan's 'narrative'

Prince Harry dubbed 'compliant’ husband who adapts Meghan's 'narrative'
Kim Kardashian sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Kim Kardashian sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer

Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’
Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle
Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

James Cameron talks about Kate Winslet's 'trauma' after 'Titanic'

James Cameron talks about Kate Winslet's 'trauma' after 'Titanic'
Paddy McGuiness breaks social media silence after ex-wife’s viral photo

Paddy McGuiness breaks social media silence after ex-wife’s viral photo
Emma Corrin on learning about gender identity in high-pressure media industry

Emma Corrin on learning about gender identity in high-pressure media industry

Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for dinner outing in L.A

Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for dinner outing in L.A

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle over 'paparazzi' shot in Netflix docu-series

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle over 'paparazzi' shot in Netflix docu-series