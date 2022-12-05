Natalie Portman speaks up over ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in America

Natalie Portman has recently expressed her concern over the “re-emergence” of antisemitism in the United States of America.



On Sunday, the Atonement star took to Instagram and shared a post slamming the rise of hate speech for Jewish people.

In the caption, the Oscar-winning actress wrote, “Seeing the re-emergence of antisemitism makes my heart drop.”

She continued, “This hatred must be combated with boundless love for each other. Today, I send love to all my fellow Jews. And I send love to all those standing with us against these violent words and actions.”

“It’s been painful and frightening to listen to, and I’m extremely grateful to those who continue to speak up against antisemitism with us, and against all forms of racism,” added the 41-year-old.

Following her post, many friends and fans thanked her for sharing her thoughts on antisemitism in the comment section.



Amy Schumer said, “Thank you.”

“Love you,” remarked actress Kat Dennings.

The Black Swan actress also posted a screenshot of a news clip from New York Times on Instagram Stories titled Hate Speech’s Rise on Twitter Is Unprecedented, Researchers Find.

The description under the heading mentioned that the content against Jews or Judaism had increased since Elon Musk took over Twitter.

The actress captioned it, “These numbers are horrifying. This is not freedom.”

The Thor star also posted a screenshot of a tweet from President Joe Biden where he stated that “political leaders should call out antisemitism”.

Natalie’s post and Joe’s statement came after rapper Kanye West (called as Ye) made antisemitic comments last week.

Meanwhile, Twitter reportedly suspended the rapper last week for tweeting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David.