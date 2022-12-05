 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Amanda Holden exudes glamour in a striking red and gold mini dress

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Amanda Holden exudes glamour in a striking red and gold mini dress
Amanda Holden exudes glamour in a striking red and gold mini dress

Amanda Holden looked drop-dead gorgeous as she was ready for Christmas on Monday as she shared a fun video from Santa's grotto.

Wearing a red and gold mini dress the TV personality, 51, dressed to impress in the glamorous long-sleeved number from Karen Millen which boasted a ruffled hem.

She later wowed in the gleeful Instagram clip which saw her don a festive hat, following her Breakfast Show on Heart FM.

Amanda looked nothing short of a vision in a pair of towering gold heels and carried a miniature coordinated crossbody bag from Aspinal of London.

On her departure from the studio, Britain's Got Talent judge draped a long jacket with gold buttons over her shoulders and hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses.

Her long blonde tresses were pulled back from her face in a high ponytail and she accessorised with a simple gold chain bracelet.

She posed up a storm as she jived to Christmas classic, Santa Baby and shared the video with her 1.8 million followers.

More From Entertainment:

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' complete trailer unveils the entire wolf pack galvanising for a new threat

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' complete trailer unveils the entire wolf pack galvanising for a new threat
Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney wearing this unique dress: Check it out

Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney wearing this unique dress: Check it out
The Weeknd hints at an upcoming single for ' Avatar: The Way of Water'

The Weeknd hints at an upcoming single for ' Avatar: The Way of Water'
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after spending evening with Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after spending evening with Pete Davidson
Brooklyn Beckham gets inked again as he adds to his collection of 100 tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham gets inked again as he adds to his collection of 100 tattoos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't stop attacking royal family?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't stop attacking royal family?
Cardi B accentuates her hourglass figure in chic print dress

Cardi B accentuates her hourglass figure in chic print dress
Khloe Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about relationship

Khloe Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about relationship
Katie Price celebrates disabled son Harvey's 2st weight loss journey

Katie Price celebrates disabled son Harvey's 2st weight loss journey
'Good Morning America' hosts taken off air amid relationship rumours: Report

'Good Morning America' hosts taken off air amid relationship rumours: Report
Courteney Cox gets hit with football by Michael Evans Behling in new hilarious clip

Courteney Cox gets hit with football by Michael Evans Behling in new hilarious clip
Natalie Portman speaks up over ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in America

Natalie Portman speaks up over ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in America