Tusshar Kapoor says acting is easier than production

Tusshar Kapoor compared acting and production in a recent interview and said that acting is easier than production, as reported by IndiaToday.

Tusshar shared that he has no plans to direct a film in near future; however, he believes that acting is easier than production. He will be producing and acting both in his next film, Maarrich.

Tusshar said, "I don't think I want to direct films right now. I don't have plans yet. But never say never. Acting is definitely easier than production and in this film I am donning both hats which is why I am not that interactive."

He further added, "There was so much pressure also being an actor and producer at the same time - to get the movie made on time, etc. I am glad I had the right team which is why I was calm. Your mind is never at peace though when you are a producer so acting is better."

Maarrich stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, Seerat Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani alongside Tusshar Kapoor.