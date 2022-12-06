 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Prince Harry admits Royals play 'dirty game': 'We know the truth'

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Prince Harry is dishing out his horrific time in the Royal Family after marrying Meghan Markle.

In the latest trailer of the Duke of Sussex Netflix docuseries, the father-of two admits 'everything changed' after he tied the knot with the former Suits actress.

He says: "It's really hard to look back on it now and go 'what on earth happened?'"

The Duke continues: "There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

Harry adds: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself.

"No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth," Harry established.

