Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Margot Robbie shares her experience finally acting opposite Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt appear opposite each other in Director Damien Chazelle's upcoming old Hollywood epic, Babylon.

The Academy-nominated actress revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that while the two have appeared in two same films before but they didn’t have any scenes together. The Suicide Squad actress expressed she was excited to finally get to work with Pitt.

“It’s technically the third film we've appeared in together, and we've never acted together until this film,” she shared. “So that was a wonderful gift.... He's so, so wonderful. Watching Brad Pitt, the biggest movie star, play the biggest movie star it's just something like, inherently fun.”

Before Babylon, Robbie previously starred with Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019), and they both appeared in Adam McKay's The Big Short (2015).

Robbie essays the character Nellie LaRoy in the film, who is an unpredictable up-and-coming starlet searching for fame. Whereas, Pitt portrays on-type as Jack Conrad, one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

“I love playing characters who have very extreme reactions to things, who are very reactionary,” she shared about her character in the movie. “Nellie is extremely reactionary, like, if you come at her with a bit of heat, she'll come back with fire.”

She continued, “That's a fun and exhausting character to play. The trick was being able to keep up the energy levels all the way through, because like, after a couple months of being on that level and knowing that you still have huge sequences to go, that's when you really gotta have a hard word with yourself and be like, "Don't slack, don't even give an inch less than what you gave day one of this shoot."

The movie Babylon premieres on December 23, 2022.

