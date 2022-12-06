 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William upset with Prince Harry 'morbid obsession' to hide Archie birth

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Prince William did not understand brother Prince Harry's desire to keep Archie's birth a secret.

The Prince of Wales had his concerns as the Duke of Sussex was morbidly 'obsessed' with concealing the birth of his first child.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explains: "One source described Harry as being "almost morbidly obsessed" with keeping Archie's birth as secret as possible, breaching the unwritten contract between the royals and public.

"Harry and Meghan had wanted some time as a new family before they presented their son Archie to the world. A brief photo opportunity with a single reporter to ask questions took place two days after the birth in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle."

Speaking about William's reaction to the decision, royal expert Robert Lacey writes in Daily Mail: "William did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son in May 2019.

"This impression was confirmed by the failure of William and Kate to visit the new arrival for a full eight days," he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book

Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book
‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries opens old wounds
George Clooney jokes wife Amal’s responsible for children’s ‘witty’ sense of humor

George Clooney jokes wife Amal’s responsible for children’s ‘witty’ sense of humor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'gaslighting' entire Britain

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'gaslighting' entire Britain
Prince William asked to ‘correct’ rogue Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William asked to ‘correct’ rogue Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Netflix 'Wednesday' gears into damage-control amid covid backlash

Netflix 'Wednesday' gears into damage-control amid covid backlash
Gisele Bündchen suffering secret heartbreak after Tom Brady split: Expert

Gisele Bündchen suffering secret heartbreak after Tom Brady split: Expert
Calls to strip Prince Harry, Meghan's royal titles mount after explosive Netflix trailer

Calls to strip Prince Harry, Meghan's royal titles mount after explosive Netflix trailer
Elliot Page shares ‘Pageboy’ cover, reveals memoir release date

Elliot Page shares ‘Pageboy’ cover, reveals memoir release date
Nick Cannon pens heartfelt note on son Zen’s first death anniversary

Nick Cannon pens heartfelt note on son Zen’s first death anniversary
Netflix: Here's the list of top 10 trending movies & series in 2022

Netflix: Here's the list of top 10 trending movies & series in 2022

Britney Spears disappears from Instagram again amid fans’ wild conspiracy theories

Britney Spears disappears from Instagram again amid fans’ wild conspiracy theories