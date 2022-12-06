Prince William asked to ‘correct’ rogue Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William has been asked to ‘correct’ Prince Harry and Megan Markle as they attack royals in their Netflix show

Prince William has been asked to ‘correct’ his younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as they continue to launch explosive grenades at the Royals with the trailers for their Netflix docuseries.

Royal author Angela Levin slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during her appearance on GB News after Netflix dropped the final trailer for Harry & Meghan, which included loaded attacks at the Royals.

Talking about the explosive trailer, Levin said: “She thought that she would come in and be on the same level as William and Catherine. We saw in the trailer this afternoon that she was saying there's a hierarchy. Well, surprise, surprise.”

“You can't let them get away with it... and also if you don't reply then they win. I believe that William has said that he will correct them if they make errors and they have to do that,” Levin added.

Levin’s comments come after it was reported last week by The Sunday Express that Prince William was ready to ‘challenge’ Prince Harry and Meghan if they were to attack the royal family in their Netflix show.

A source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales had revealed: “The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel.”