Tuesday Dec 06 2022
‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

London: Britain´s royals are braced for Netflix´s six-part docuseries on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, after the first extracts reignited a simmering row with his brother William.

Thursday´s fly-on-the-wall documentary follows Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, as their strained relationship with his family unravelled.

It is billed as the couple lifting the lid on what happens "behind closed doors" but risks damaging both the royal family and the couple themselves.

A recent British poll suggested the couple are now the least popular senior royals apart from the disgraced Prince Andrew.

Harry and his brother William, 40, were once close and bonded through their shared grief over the death of their mother Princess Diana.

But they have been at loggerheads since Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, quit royal life and moved to California in 2020.

The couple´s complaints about the strictures of royal life -- and even racism in the family -- have made headlines around the world.

One trailer for the programme entitled "Harry & Meghan" shows Meghan looking distressed as Harry throws his head back in apparent despair.

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry is heard saying.

"No one sees what goes on behind closed doors," he adds.

In the second, released Monday, a lawyer for Meghan, Jenny Afia, claims that during her time in Britain "there was a war against Meghan to suit other people´s agendas". (AFP)

