Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Vicky Kasuhal recreates song 'Bana Sharabi' with Shehnaaz Gill: See video

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Originally Bana Sharabi features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani
Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera’s hit song Bana Sharabi has been recreated by Vicky and Shehnaaz Gill.

The two of them could be seen dancing to the song which has created a storm on social media. The dance video has been filmed on the sets of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill which is a chat show being hosted by gill herself.

Kauhsal wore a floral blue jacket along with a pair of yellow pants in the video, whereas Gill opted for a beautiful yellow western outfit.

The original song Bana Sharabi features the Sanju actor along with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani.

Shashank Khaitan’s directorial comedy-thriller film Govinda Naam Mera is soon going to be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 16. The movie features; Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kauhsal will next starring in Laxman Utekar’s yet-untitled film alongside Sara Ali Khan. He further has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur; a biopic based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s life, in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla

