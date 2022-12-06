Meghan Markle's technique to 'inherit Diana’s iconic status' laid bare

FileFootage

Meghan Markle has been accused of the ‘weaponisation of Princess Diana’ as she included the late Princess of Wales' photo in the second trailer of their Netflix docu-series.



Royal commentator Sarah Vine claimed that the Duchess of Sussex tried to ‘elevate’ Meghan’s position in the media.

“Two things stand out. First, the weaponisation of Princess Diana and her own experience as a royal consort in order to elevate Meghan,” Sarah wrote in Mailplus.

"It’s hardly surprising: Harry has mentioned his wife before in the context of his mother, but this goes one step further."

She further added: “By placing footage of the late Princess Diana alongside images of Meghan in various stages of distress, the message is clear: the two are virtually one and the same.

"This is clever. Not only does it enlist (and enrage) the armies of Princess Diana fans who still, to this day, believe she was assassinated by the Royal Family and who will, no doubt, sally forth on social media to spread the gospel; it also allows Meghan to inherit Diana’s iconic status.

"Which is presumably useful when pitching victim narratives to Netflix,” she added.